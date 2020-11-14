Boy Scouts retire flags

Boy Scout Troop 97 member Logan Rose, 14, of Sidney, son of Jeff and Kimberly Rose, throws a damaged U.S. flag into a fire during a flag retirement ceremony held behind the Union Hall on Saturday, Nov. 14. Boy Scouts retired a pickup full of used and damaged flags. The Boy Scouts also burned flags that had been put on the graves of U.S. veterans in Graceland Cemetery. The Boy Scouts remained silent until the last flag was burned. Overseeing the ceremony was retired U.S. Navy Captain William Fuller, not pictured, of Sidney. After the ceremony Fuller talked to the Boy Scouts about the importance of the U.S. flag and how it represents freedom.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/11/web1_DSC_1740.jpg

Retired U.S. Navy Captain William Fuller, speaks during the start of the flag retirement ceremony.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/11/web1_DSC_1467.jpg Retired U.S. Navy Captain William Fuller, speaks during the start of the flag retirement ceremony.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/11/web1_DSC_1677.jpg

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/11/web1_DSC_1476.jpg

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/11/web1_DSC_1502.jpg

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/11/web1_DSC_1600.jpg

Some of the old flags waiting to be retired.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/11/web1_DSC_1647.jpg Some of the old flags waiting to be retired.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/11/web1_DSC_1729.jpg

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/11/web1_DSC_1891.jpg

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/11/web1_DSC_1910.jpg

Vietnam veteran Chuck Craynon, left, and retired U.S. Navy Captain William Fuller, both of Sidney, retire a POW MIA flag during the ceremony.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/11/web1_DSC_1973.jpg Vietnam veteran Chuck Craynon, left, and retired U.S. Navy Captain William Fuller, both of Sidney, retire a POW MIA flag during the ceremony.

Boy Scout Troop 97 member Logan Rose, 14, of Sidney, son of Jeff and Kimberly Rose, throws a damaged U.S. flag into a fire during a flag retirement ceremony held behind the Union Hall on Saturday, Nov. 14. Boy Scouts retired a pickup full of used and damaged flags. The Boy Scouts also burned flags that had been put on the graves of U.S. veterans in Graceland Cemetery. The Boy Scouts remained silent until the last flag was burned. Overseeing the ceremony was retired U.S. Navy Captain William Fuller, not pictured, of Sidney. After the ceremony Fuller talked to the Boy Scouts about the importance of the U.S. flag and how it represents freedom.