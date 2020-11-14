Lip Sync contestants do battle

Sisters, left to right, Lacey Gibbs, of Anna, Christie Combs, of Tipp City, and Terri Hull, of Lakeview, dance to Vogue, by Madonna, in full costume during season 5 of The Lip Sync Battle on Saturday, Nov. 14. Participants lip sync to music while performing a routine. People donate money to S.C.A.R.F. on behalf of the performers. S.C.A.R.F. raises money to benefit the Shelby County Animal Shelter. A silent auction and raffle were also held. The fundraiser was held at the Palazzo in Botkins.

Cami Frey, right, played the part of Ohio, Governor Mike DeWine, as Gary Phipps lip syncs to a song about refusing to wear a face mask to protect against Covid-19 in public.

