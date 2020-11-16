Free COVID-19 testing at fairgrounds Nov. 18

SIDNEY — Free COVID-19 testing is available at the Shelby County Fairgrounds Wednesday, Nov. 18.

Gov. Mike DeWine sent out a tweet Monday morning providing information about free pop-up testing sites around Ohio, and Sidney was on the list.

“You may be spreading #COVID19 and not know it. Please take advantage of free testing this week in: Maumee, South Point, Hamilton, St. Clairsville, Sidney, Columbus, Toledo, Defiance, London, Hilliard, Proctorville, Cincinnati,” DeWine’s tweet said.

“The positivity rate of individuals being tested for COVID-19 has steadily increased and Shelby County is now level red in the State of Ohio’s COVID-19 advisory system. Level red indicates very high exposure and spread; and to limit activities as much as possible,” a press release from the Sidney-Shelby County Health Deparment (SSCH) said.

Anyone can be tested at these pop-up sites at no cost, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

At pop-up sites operated by the state, tests are open to anyone and officials will place the necessary doctor order on-site to be tested. An order is not needed before visiting one of the state-run pop-up sites.

“Testing for this initiative will be available for individuals with or without symptoms. The test has no out-of-pocket cost to the patient and individuals of any age are able to access the test. Minors will need signed consent of a parent/guardian,” the Ohio Department of Health’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) webpage said.

The turnaround time frame to receive test results varies from 48 hours to one week, but could take longer, the webpage said. People are encouraged to ask the testing facility when and how you will be contacted with results. Many times, the doctor of the person being tested will receive and communicate the test results. If the result is positive, it will be reported to the state and local health departments, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Steven Tostrick, Sidney-Shelby County Health Commissioner, said in the release, “We are glad to provide this valuable service to Shelby County. Recently, the Ohio Department of Health contacted the SSCHD that the viral load within the wastewater of the city of Sidney had increased 100 fold, which can be a precursor for a rise in COVID-19 cases and indicated there may be a need for pop-up testing. We are seeing increased infections within our community and a corresponding number of hospitalizations. We need to reduce the spread within our community and pop-up testing is an additional tool to help us accomplish this.”

DeWine said in the release, “By joining with the Ohio National Guard and other local partners, we can provide tests to any Ohioan who wants one. With a better understanding of COVID-19 through increased testing, we’ll be better able to prevent it’s spread.”

Pop-up testing at the Shelby County Fairgrounds, 655 S. Highland Ave., will be conducted from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Enter at gate B.

No appointments are necessary or will be given; however, pre-registration is highly recommended to reduce the wait time. To pre-register, visit: https://mako.exchange/covid19-ereq/?account_number=15488&account_name=ODH-SIDNEY-SHELBY-COUNTY-HEALTHDEPARTMENT&provider_fname=ROBERT&provider_lname=MCDEVITT&provider_npi=1043293137

When registering, you only need to complete the fields with the red asterisks. Additional information can be found on the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department’s website, Facebook page, or by calling the Health Department at 937-498-7249.

By Sheryl Roadcap sroadcap@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.