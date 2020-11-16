Free holiday stress workshop for family caregivers

SIDNEY — The Area Agency on Aging will be holding a virtual workshop on Friday, Dec. 11, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. for area caregivers.

“An Attitude of Gratitude – Easing Holiday Stress” will feature presenter Kelli Davis, BA, MBA. She has worked for over 20 years providing education and resources to seniors and caregivers in the Miami Valley. She has a bachelor’s degree in human development and is certified as a Master Trainer in the Powerful Tools for Caregivers program.

Registration is requested by Dec. 4 on the Agency website, https://info4seniors.org/caregiver-workshops/, or by emailing knevius@info4seniors.org. The workshop link will be provided before the date.

This is a small-group discussion and the number of caregiver participants is limited. A brief orientation session for those unfamiliar with Zoom will be held at 10 a.m. before the presentation begins.