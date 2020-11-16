Finance Department wins national award

CHICAGO — The city of Sidney has received the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its budget for the 21st consecutive year from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA).

The award represents a significant achievement by the entity, a city of Sidney press release said. It reflects the commitment of the governing body and staff to meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting. In order to receive the budget award, the entity had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation. These guidelines are designed to assess how well an entity’s budget serves as a policy document, financial plan, operations guide and communications device.

Budget documents must be rated “proficient” in all four categories, and the 14 mandatory criteria within those categories, to receive the award.

When a Distinguished Budget Presentation Award is granted to an entity, a Certificate of Recognition for Budget Presentation is also presented to the individual or department designated as being primarily responsible for its having achieved the award. This has been presented to Ginger S. Adams, finance officer for the city.

City Manager Mark Cundiff said, “It’s a team effort from our entire staff to develop a balanced budget each year, but it’s the special effort and finishing touches from our finance department that make the annual budget an easy to understand plan and communications device. I’ve often said that anyone should be able to pick up our annual budget and know exactly what Sidney’s priorities are and how we intend to meet the needs of our citizens and the goals of City Council.”