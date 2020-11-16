County reports 108 COVID cases

SIDNEY — The Sidney-Shelby County Health Department reported 108 new COVID-19 cases Monday morning. The cases were since the department’s last report Friday. The total number of cases in the county is 1,478.

The new Shelby County cases involve two girls and two boys in the 0 to 9 age group, two girls and two boys in the 10-19 age group, seven women and seven men in their 20s, eight women and five men in their 30s, seven women and five men in their 40s, 11 women and eight men in their 50s, 16 women and nine men in their 60s, four women and six men in their 70s, three women and three men in their 80s and one woman in her 90s.

The county has had 14 COVID-19 deaths involving one woman in her 40s, one woman in her 50s, four women and two men in his 50s, to women and three men in their 60s, and one woman and four men in their 70s.

As of Monday, 1,051 Shelby County residents have recovered, and 413 have not recovered. Twelve people are currently hospitalized.

Of those who have tested positive, 9% are first responders/health care workers.

Breakdown of cases by zip codes includes: 859 cases for Sidney (45365), Anna (45302) 134 cases, Botkins (45306) 64 cases, Conover (45317) three cases, Fort Loramie/Newport (45845) 124 cases, Houston (45333) 38 cases, Jackson Center (45334) 40 cases, Clinton Township (45336) three cases, New Bremen (45869) four cases, New Knoxville (45871) 13 cases, Maplewood (45340) 20 cases, Minster (45865) 45 cases, Pemberton (45353) four cases, Piqua (45356) 25 cases, Port Jefferson (45360) six cases, Jackson Township (43343) two cases, Russia (45363) 83 cases and Versailles (45380) one case.

Since the last time the Auglaize County Health Department issued a COVID-19 report, the casrs have increased by 122: 55 for Nov. 13 after noon; 24 for Nov. 14; 34 cases; and nine cases by noon on Nov. 16.

The county has 2,031 total cases with 1,687 confirmed and 344 probable cases. The health department isn’t releasing the gender or ages of the new cases.

There have been 108 hospitalizations Of those who have tested positive with the virus, 1,176 are women and 855 are men. The average age is 50. A total of 860 are recovered with nine presumed recovered.

There have been 19 deaths in the county with three non-COVID deaths.

Total cases include 35 people in the 0-10 age range, 156 in the 10-20 age range, 254 in the 20-30 age range, 270 in the 30-40 age range, 244 in the 40-50 age range, 351 in the 50-60 age range, 280 in the 60-70 age range, 234 in the 70-80 age range, 146 in the 80-90 age range, 59 in the 90-100 age range and two cases in the 100-110 age range.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, broken down by geographical area based upon the cases’ mailing address, Auglaize County Health Department has reported 683 cases in Wapakoneta, 622 cases in St. Marys, 304 cases in Minster, 202 cases in New Bremen, 89 cases in Cridersville, 57 cases in Waynesfield, 40 cases in New Knoxville, four cases in Botkins, seven cases in Spencerville, three cases in Uniopolis, four in St. Johns, two cases in Lakeview, six cases in Buckland, two cases in New Hampshire, five cases in Lima and one case in Mendon.

The Darke County General Health District reported 1,787 positive cases in the county, with 1,713 confirmed and 74 probable cases. There are 350 active cases, which includes 121 new cases reported Monday and from the weekend. There have been 53 COVID-19 deaths, which includes 49 confirmed and four probable. The cumulative hospitalizations is 129 people. The total number of those who have recovered is 1,373.

The Miami County Public Health District reported 110 new cases Monday, bringing the county’s total of 3,453 cases. Total hospitalizations is 242 with four new cases. There have been 65 deaths in the county, which includes one new death. The total number of people presumed recovered is 2,157.

In Monday’s update from the state, it was announced Ohio has 289,593 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 15,771 CDC expanded case definition (probable) and 305,364 total cases. Of those cases, 22,478 have been hospitalized with 4,223 admitted to the ICU. There have been 5,387 confirmed deaths due to COVID and 355 probable deaths for a total of 5,742 deaths in Ohio. A total of 205,198 residents are presumed recovered.

Of the positive cases, 53% are women and 47% are men. The median age is 41. The age range of those testing positive is less than 1 year old to 109 years of age.