Alpha Center helps those in need

SIDNEY — Alpha Community Center will use gifts given during the Community Foundation Match Day to help those who struggle with life’s basics and offset losses in other revenue.

“COVID changed our way of serving and the numbers being served. Our daily breakfasts and lunches are packaged for carryout and we went from feeding 60 a day to averaging about 100,” said executive director Jan Geuy. “With worker lay-offs earlier this year, United Way payroll gifts declined and our individual giving declined. To sum it up: needs are up and donations are down.”

“We will continue to help local residents living on a fixed income or with a disability. Alpha helps with basic critical needs such as with food insecurity, rent and utility support and other assistance where we can.”

To support the Alpha Community Center on Match Day, gifts must be made payable to the Community Foundation of Shelby County with: Match/Alpha noted on the memo or in an accompanying note or form. Details and forms are available at the Community Foundation website at commfoun.com and at Alpha Community Center, 330 E. Court St., Sidney.

The Community Foundation of Shelby County Match Day offers 18 local charities the chance for a match of up to $5,000. Gifts must be received on or before Giving Tuesday, Dec. 1, to be eligible for the matching money. Credit card gifts may be made on Dec. 1 only on the Community Foundation site.

Match Day participating organizations have a 501(c)(3) tax status and an organization fund within the Community Foundation of Shelby County with an asset balance exceeding the Foundation’s fund minimum. Gifts received will not be placed into an organization’s fund, but instead returned to the organization and put to work in the community.