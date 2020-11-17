125 Years

November 17, 1895

The Underwood Whip Company has put down a well on its property. The well was drilled 107 feet before water was found. It has 60 feet of water in it. The company recently moved here from Worcester, Massachusetts. It is the second largest make of buggy whips in the country.

—-

Everyone knows when it comes to police forces, Sidney’s is right up there. The latest addition is a mounted police squad. It is being commanded by none other than Bill O’Leary as captain. He recently acquired a horse in a drawing. It is 32 years old, blind in one eye and has three lame legs.

100 Years

November 17, 1920

There was a terrible fire in Orange Township this morning. The country home owned by Mrs. Mary Morgan, caught fire. Her son Asa attempted to start a fire in the stove with coal oil. The fire exploded, burning Asa severely. The house was a total loss.

—-

It appears the City of Sidney wants to follow the Crabbe law. It provides a portion of the fines collected for federal liquor law violations can be shared with the city if certain provisions are followed. A number of other cities have enacted it.

75 Years

November 17, 1945

There was an unusual “out of the hat” election held last night at the courthouse. Fourteen constables, justices of the peace and village councilmen were named after their names were drawn from a hat containing 61 names. There were numerous write in names on ballots, and the rules concerning sufficient votes were not met.

—-

The Monarch Machine Tool Company is going back to a regular 40 hour week. It is because a shortage of material. There are plenty of orders, but material and parts are needed.

50 Years

.November 17, 1970

Sidney’s gridders will have an enjoyable banquet tonight given by the Sidney High Football Mom’s Club. The team finished 30-0 and won the coveted Dayton Journal award for the third straight year.

—-

House speaker John McCormick of Massachusetts, is now 78 years old. The Speaker of the House is retiring after serving 52 years in the house and 8 years as Speaker. He is receiving the Thomas More award from the Catholic Church. It is only the fourth time in the 50 year history of the award it was given to a lay person.

25 Years

November 17, 1995

Kent Miller, the outgoing Sidney Airport manager, sat down with Judy McElheny-Owen, a reporter for the newspaper and reflected on his tenure of over three years. “When I arrived here, things were pretty quiet,” he said. There was once grass where runway 422 is now located. It has fresh pavement. The airport has a new radar system and new fuel tanks. Miller thanks the advancements were all good. He will now take on a job with Bankers Insurance Company. Miller still plans to fly between 15-20 hours a week. Eric Kindig will be the new manager.

—-

Also moving on is Dennis Baker. The pastor of the Anna Methodist Church is moving to Newark, Ohio, to become an associate pastor of the Methodist church there. When Baker arrived ten years ago, he served the Methodist churches in both Anna and Botkins. The Anna congregation grew enough to make that church a full time assignment.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

