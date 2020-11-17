Commissioners use survey for ID internet needs

SIDNEY — One of the issues brought to the forefront with the COVID-19 pandemic has been the need for internet service for residents. Students and parents working from home are challenged in many areas to have adequate access.

The Shelby County Commissioners have recognized this as an issue prior to the crisis, and have reached out to the county’s schools through the Midwest Regional Educational Service Center to identify the exact pockets of Shelby County that are lacking in broadband service.

A survey has been developed to identify areas that do not have internet service and obtain feedback regarding current internet offerings.

“We can’t work to solve the issue if we don’t have a good grasp of the problem,” stated Commissioner Julie Ehemann.

The Shelby County Broadband Survey will take less than five minutes to complete, and determining availability is the first step in identifying challenges that need to be addressed.

Other challenges include affordability, access to devices, and training (especially internet safety training). Questions included on the survey will help to identify those issues as well.

The Shelby County schools will be reaching out to the students and families via email and their individual One Call systems to inform them of the survey and request participation.

Individuals can access the survey through the Shelby County website at www.co.shelby.oh.us.