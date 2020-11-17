Fire department promotions

Dallas Davis, of Sidney, raises his right hand as he is sworn in by Sidney City Manager Mark Cundiff. Davis is joined by his family members, left to right, Braxton, Brenna and Dalton. His wife Bridget is on the far right. Davis is the department’s new deputy chief.

Lt. Greg Francis, of Minster, raises his right hand as he is sworn in by Sidney City Manager Mark Cundiff. Francis is joined by his family members, left to right his mother Diana Francis, his wife Jennifer, front row daughters, Calleigh, and Camille and back row, son Carson and daughter Cassie. Francis was promoted to lieutenant.

Kara Wiley pins the badge on her husband, Keith Wiley, while there son Kavin watches. Keith Wiley, of rural Sidney, was promoted to assistant chief Monday. Also on hand for the ceremony was the couple’s daughter, Kale.