County reports 28 COVID cases

SIDNEY — The Sidney-Shelby County Health Department reported 28 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday morning. The total number of cases in the county is 1,506.

The new Shelby County cases involve one girl and two boys in the 10-19 age group, three women and one man in their 20s, two women and one man in their 30s, four women in their 40s, 11 women and eight men in their 50s, two women and five men in their 60s, four women and six men in their 70s, three women and three men in their 80s and one woman in her 90s.

The county has had 14 COVID-19 deaths involving one woman in her 40s, one woman in her 50s, four women and two men in their 50s, two women and five men in their 60s, and one woman in her 70s.

As of Tuesday, 1,067 Shelby County residents have recovered, and 425 have not recovered. Eleven people are currently hospitalized.

Of those who have tested positive, 9% are first responders/health care workers.

Breakdown of cases by zip codes includes: 868 cases for Sidney (45365), Anna (45302) 138 cases, Botkins (45306) 66 cases, Conover (45317) three cases, Fort Loramie/Newport (45845) 139 cases, Houston (45333) 40 cases, Jackson Center (45334) 42 cases, Clinton Township (45336) three cases, New Bremen (45869) four cases, New Knoxville (45871) 13 cases, Maplewood (45340) 20 cases, Minster (45865) 45 cases, Pemberton (45353) four cases, Piqua (45356) 28 cases, Port Jefferson (45360) six cases, Jackson Township (43343) two cases, Russia (45363) 84 cases and Versailles (45380) one case.

Since the last time the Auglaize County Health Department issued a COVID-19 report, the cases have increased by 40: 30 for Nov. 16 after noon; 10 for Nov. 17 as of noon.

The county has 2,071 total cases with 1,717 confirmed and 354 probable cases. The health department isn’t releasing the gender or ages of the new cases.

There have been 109 hospitalizations Of those who have tested positive with the virus, 1,198 are women and 873 are men. The average age is 50. A total of 860 are recovered with nine presumed recovered.

There have been 20 deaths in the county with five non-COVID deaths.

Total cases include 36 people in the 0-10 age range, 157 in the 10-20 age range, 260 in the 20-30 age range, 278 in the 30-40 age range, 249 in the 40-50 age range, 359 in the 50-60 age range, 286 in the 60-70 age range, 239 in the 70-80 age range, 146 in the 80-90 age range, 59 in the 90-100 age range and two cases in the 100-110 age range.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, broken down by geographical area based upon the cases’ mailing address, Auglaize County Health Department has reported 693 cases in Wapakoneta, 636 cases in St. Marys, 310 cases in Minster, 207 cases in New Bremen, 90 cases in Cridersville, 59 cases in Waynesfield, 41 cases in New Knoxville, four cases in Botkins, eight cases in Spencerville, three cases in Uniopolis, four in St. Johns, two cases in Lakeview, six cases in Buckland, two cases in New Hampshire, five cases in Lima and one case in Mendon.

The Darke County General Health District reported 1,827 positive cases in the county, with 1,751 confirmed and 76 probable cases. There are 389 active cases, which includes 40 new cases. There have been 53 COVID-19 deaths, which includes 49 confirmed and four probable. The cumulative hospitalizations is 129 people. The total number of those who have recovered is 1,373.

In Tuesday’s update from the state, it was announced Ohio has 296,387 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 16,056 CDC expanded case definition (probable) and 312,443 total cases. Of those cases, 22,846 have been hospitalized with 4,250 admitted to the ICU. There have been 5,412 confirmed deaths due to COVID and 360 probable deaths for a total of 5,772 deaths in Ohio. A total of 208,945 residents are presumed recovered.

Of the positive cases, 53% are women and 46% are men. The median age is 42. The age range of those testing positive is less than 1 year old to 109 years of age.