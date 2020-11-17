Hardin-Houston purchases 2 new school buses

HOUSTON – The Hardin-Houston Local School Board of Education approved the purchase of two new buses during its Nov. 16 meeting.

The board purchased two Bluebird buses from Cardinal Bus Sales for $99,162 each.

In other action, the board approved long-term sick leave for high school math teacher Tina Mertz and approved Kim Cordonnier as a long-term substitute.

The board approved a service agreement with Sinclair Community College for College Credit Plus services. It also approved an Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education membership appointment plan.

Additionally, the board approved a list of certified substitutes and approved all treasurer recommendations.

The next board meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Dec. 21 in the school’s media center.