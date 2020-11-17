POWER is children’s advocate

SIDNEY — Match Day is helping the Shelby County United Way’s POWER women’s initiative group. The mission of POWER (Passionate Optimistic Women Encouraging Results) is to build a powerful force of women philanthropists who develop financial resources, unite in service and are advocates for programs and initiatives that benefit children and their families in Shelby County.

POWER accepts applications each July from 501(c)(3) agencies or government entities for grants of up to $2,000. Since 2014, POWER has allocated $74,231 back into the community. With the money from the 2019 Community Foundation of Shelby County Match Day, POWER was able to award 18 grants that totaled $21,500.

• OSU Extension of Shelby County – mobile classroom for educational programs

• Sidney High School Multiple Disabilities Classroom – new washer and dryer

• Elizabeth’s New Life Center – Healthy from the Start program

• Botkins High School English Department – Graide Network to increase writing skills

• Upper Valley Career Center – professional mental health counseling for Shelby County students

• Shelby County Libraries – Imagination Library

• Sidney City Schools Latchkey Program – healthy snacks and crafts

• Sidney Cooperative Nursery School – safety items for Covid-19 compliance

• Northwood Third-Grade – Re-Write electronic writing tables for math/science

• Whittier Early Childhood Center – academic materials for 10 classrooms and “Speech & Fine Motor To Go” kits

• Shelby County Workforce Partnership – Career Coach programming expenses

• Wilson Health Foundation – HALO sleep sacks

• Big Brothers Big Sisters – SEL curriculum & supplies for Big Buddies program

• Emerson Primary School – updates to school library

• Holy Angels Catholic School – before & after school daycare program supplies

• Midwest Regional Educational Service Center – Chromebooks for multiple disabilities students

• Fairlawn Local Schools – after school activities

To support POWER on Match Day, gifts must be made payable to the Community Foundation of Shelby County with: Match/United Way noted on the memo or in an accompanying note or form. Details and forms are available at the Community Foundation website at commfoun.com and at the Shelby County United Way office, 232 S. Ohio Ave., Sidney.

The Community Foundation of Shelby County Match Day offers 18 local charities the chance for a match of up to $5,000. Gifts must be received on or before Giving Tuesday, December 1st, to be eligible for the matching money. Credit card gifts may be made on December 1st only on the Community Foundation site.

Match Day participating organizations have a 501(c)(3) tax status and an organization fund within the Community Foundation of Shelby County with an asset balance exceeding the Foundation’s fund minimum. Gifts received will not be placed into an organization’s fund, but instead returned to the organization and put to work in the community.