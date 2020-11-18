125 Years

November 18, 1895

The Sidney council met last night. Mr. Royon made several recommendations he felt would reduce the fire rating for the town, thus also decrease the cost of fire insurance. These included, increasing the size of water mains around the court square, a new fire gong at the water works, and appointing a fire marshal to conduct fire safety investigations.

———

A new gas well drilled northwest of Willowdell has come in and has a good flow. Another one in is being drilled in the northwest part of Cynthian Township on the old Ginn farm.

100 Years

November 18, 1920

The new Sidney Kiwanis Club was organized in the most auspicious of circumstances yesterday in the dining room of the Wagner Hotel. The newly elected officers include Charles Neville, president; Dr. R. W. Guthridge, first vice president; F.X. Lauterbur, second vice president; Wallace Masteller, secretary, G.U. Ruese, treasurer; and directors H.E. Bennett, Robert Taylor, A.C. Getz, Howard Vertner, F.D. Christian, Emerson Deam and Cable Wagner.

———

The fire department was called to the home of James Doak south of Graceland Cemetery yesterday. A fire damages the home. It was started by the use of coal oil to ignite a fire in the stove. There were no personal injuries.

75 Years

November 18, 1945

Ed Salm, the county treasurer has been chosen for an important position. he is the Treasurer of the county. Salm was chosen as the treasurer of the newly formed Northwestern Ohio Treasurer’s Association. The group is composed of the elected treasurers of the 32 counties in this party of Ohio.

———

The annual Christmas Seal sale of the Shelby County Tuberculosis Association was commenced. The leaders this year were, William A. Ross, Jr., campaign chairman, and Clyde P. Milhoff, president of the group. The goal this year is $7,000.

50 Years

November 18, 1970

A committee has been chosen to select a site for the proposed tri-county community college. The members are Harold Short of Piqua, chairman; Mary Lou Williams of Sidney and William Rhodes of Greenville. Their work will be supported by an advisory committee with three members from each of the counties.

———

A newly formed corporation to assist physicians wanting to relocate to Sidney has been announced. Dr. John Beigel is president of the new organization. The group will offer various forms of assistance to entice doctors to locate here.

———

A tragic accident occurred in Washington Township yesterday. a 75 year old woman dies when her clothing caught fire as a result of coming into contact with the stove in the kitchen.

25 Years

November 18, 1995

Area football teams performed well this season, and the players were thusly rewarded. The Sidney Yellow Jackets had a total of 7 players named to either the first or second all-GMVC teams on offense and defense. Running back Shane Brewer and punter Andy Ward were named to the first team. Brewer averaged 6 yards a carry. Ward averaged 39.8 yards on his punts. He led the entire Dayton area. Receiving second team honors were Luke Allen, Nick Swiger, Paul Neves and Mitch Paulus. Allen and Neves are juniors.

———

The Lehman Cavaliers also did quite well. Chad Sollmann, just a junior, was named the All-Southwest District Defensive Player of the Year. The 5’8” fireplug caused two fumbles, recovered three fumbles, had 5 quarterback sacks and also garnered an interception. Brad Ratermann was a first team district selection, Bill Zimmerman received Special Mention.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

