Community Christmas Dinner moved to drive-thru

SIDNEY — The 39th Annual Community Christmas Dinner Committee invites residents from Shelby County to its drive-thru dinner on Saturday, Dec. 5, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Everyone is being asked to enter the Shelby County Fairgrounds through the Highland Ave entrance and proceed along the marked route to pick up your meals. Due to the pandemic, the event this year will be drive-thru only and there will be no sit-down eating.

Meals will only be delivered to homebound adults who call in their reservation to Shelby County United Way, at 937-492-2101. Reservations for home delivered meals must be made no later than noon Thursday, Dec. 3. Organizers ask that the person who is to receive the meal, or their caregiver, be the one calling to make the request. Feel free to leave a message with your name, phone number and reservation.

As in years past, The Spot will prepare a traditional meal, including turkey, gravy, green beans, dressing, rolls and cookies. Volunteers from Temperance Lodge 73 Free and Accepted Masons, the Masonic Lodge of Sidney, will make plenty of mashed potatoes.

The Christmas Dinner Committee would like to thank the many generous donors, and the dedicated volunteers who give of their time each year. The Shelby County United Way continues to underwrite the event.