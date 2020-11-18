Jackson Center Board of Education approves reinstatement of raises

JACKSON CENTER – The Jackson Center Local Schools Board of Education reinstated raises for staff members on the Nov. 20 paychecks among its actions at the Nov. 16 board meeting.

Along with the reinstatement of raises, as part of the treasurer’s finance report the board approved the open enrollment period for health and dental insurances and approved meetings being hosted to review health plan changes that will take effect Jan. 1.

Also during the meeting, Superintendent Bill Reichert provided an update on how school was progressing with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic and said there have been a couple of staff members at different times quarantined with the virus or due to contact tracing. In some cases, teachers have continued teaching from home via online instruction during their quarantine. Students continue to support the current conditions, Reichert said.

There will be an icon on the school website that will connect viewers to the school’s YouTube channel for this year’s girls and boys basketball games, Reichert said.

Also, the superintendent reported a study and likely purchase of additional sound deadening baffles for the junior high gym will occur over the next few weeks.

The board approved a newly established Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education membership appointment plan, which will stagger UVCC board member terms.

The board approved the five-year forecast as presented by the treasurer that will be submitted to the Ohio Department of Education.

The board also appointed the treasurer to submit the United States Department of Agriculture Farm Services Agency committee election ballot on behalf of the Board of Education by the Dec. 7 deadline.

The next board meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Dec. 21.