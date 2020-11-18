Police log

TUESDAY

-7:07 p.m.: domestic violence. Seth Ryan Mahoney, 18, of Sidney, was arrested on domestic violence charges.

-4:28 p.m.: possession of drugs. Police conducted an investigation during a traffic stop in which a baggie of meth and a meth pipe/joint was seized at Dingman Street at Foster Avenue.

-12:47 p.m.: driving under the influence. Thomas Larger, 51, of Sidney, was charged with OVI.

-10:41 a.m.: disorderly conduct. David Wayne Slife, 34, at large, was arrested on disorderly conduct charges.

-7:01 a.m.: vehicle trespass. A vehicle was reported trespassed in the 200 block of East Dallas Street.

-4:23 a.m.: criminal trespass. An unknown person was reported to have trespassed in a vehicle in the 500 block of South Miami Avenue.

MONDAY

-11:20 p.m.: assault. Police are investigating an alleged assault.

-11:36 p.m.: possession of drugs. Rachael R. Slife, 47, at large, was arrested on receiving stolen property and possession of drugs, after bag of suspected meth was seized and a 2013 Dodge Caravan was recovered in the 400 block of Franklin Avenue.

-9:22 p.m.: theft — without consent. Danielle Bailey, 37, of Sidney, was arrested on theft — without consent charges after merchandise, valued at $224, was reported stolen at Walmart on Michigan Street.

-5:53 p.m.: possession of drugs. Robert Glenn White III, 38, of Sidney, was arrested on possession of drugs and criminal tools charges after meth and marijuana was seized and a digital scale was found at East North Street at North Miami Avenue.

-3:14 p.m.: misuse of a credit card. The misuse of a credit card, resulting in $1,128.37 charges, was reported stolen at Walmart on Michigan Street.

-1:31 p.m.: contempt. Letitia N. Garrett, 37, at large, was arrested on two outstanding warrants.

-11:09 a.m.: theft — without consent. A Power Torque impact wrench, valued at $125, was reported stolen and a red wallet, containing an ID, Social Security card and various bank cards, was reported found at O’Reilly Auto Parts on Michigan Street.

Crashes

Frances M. Everett, 83, of Sidney, was cited with right of way when turning left after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 5:29 p.m.

Everett was traveling eastbound on state Route 47 when she failed to yield when turning left onto Sixth Street and then hit a westbound vehicle on state Route 47, causing damage to both vehicles.

The other vehicle was driven by Kayla F. Mertz, 30, of Sidney.

Mertz’s 11-year-old passenger, McCayla Mertz, of Sidney, was transported by Sidney Fire to Wilson Health.

• Saundra D. Turner, 51, of Sidney, was cited with operation of a vehicle at stop after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 4:46 p.m.

Turner was stopped at a stop sign on Royan Avenue and turning left onto Michigan Street when she hit the westbound vehicle on Michigan Street that was driven by Lindsey M. Freeman, 19, of Sidney.

• Glenn Davis, 83, of Sidney, was cited with obedience to traffic control devices after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 12:31 p.m.

Davis was turning right onto Russell Road from state Route 29 on a red light but did not stop for the red light and failed to yield for the vehicle driven by Thomas L. Ashford, 43, of Sidney, that had the green turn arrow. Davis then hit Ashford’s on the right side.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-6:29 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

-12:56 to 4:53 a.m.: medical. Medics to responded to two calls.

MONDAY

-5:10 to 9:49 p.m.: medical. Medics to responded to three calls.

-4:50 p.m.: open burn. Firefighters conducted an open burn investigation.

-5:17 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

SATURDAY

-6:24 p.m.: standby. Medics responded to standby for a football game.

-5:23 to 10:05 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to two fire calls.

-12:22 a.m. to 10:14 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 18 calls; one was cancelled en route and one was for mutual aid.

FRIDAY

-12:35 to 6:06 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.