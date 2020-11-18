S&H Products to purchase new water fountains

SIDNEY — S&H Products will participate in the Community Foundation of Shelby County Match Day and use gifts to replace their facility’s drinking fountains with a type that accommodates refillable water bottles.

“To follow state health guidelines, we had to shut off our drinking fountains in March,” said executive director and CEO Michelle Herndon. “It sounds so simple, but when you can’t use a drinking fountain, you have to ask others for help to get a drink. We promote independence and these fountains will enable people to get a cup or bottle of water for themselves. The regular drinking fountains present a physical challenge and are easily contaminated, so replacing the drinking fountains will have many benefits.”

S&H Products provides support services, community involvement and employment opportunities for adults who have intellectual development disabilities. Last year’s Match Day gifts helped purchase adjustable tables that allow someone in a wheelchair to sit close to the table and a portable ramp for accessibility.

To support the S&H Products on Match Day, gifts must be made payable to the Community Foundation of Shelby County with: Match/S&H noted on the memo or in an accompanying note or form. Details and forms are available at the Community Foundation website at commfoun.com and at S&H Products at 435 Stolle Ave., Sidney.

The Community Foundation of Shelby County Match Day offers 18 local charities the chance for a match of up to $5,000. Gifts must be received on or before Giving Tuesday, Dec. 1, to be eligible for the matching money. Credit card gifts may be made on Dec. 1 only on the Community Foundation site.

Match Day participating organizations have a 501(c)(3) tax status and an organization fund within the Community Foundation of Shelby County with an asset balance exceeding the Foundation’s fund minimum. Gifts received will not be placed into an organization’s fund, but instead returned to the organization and put to work in the community.