125 Years

November 19, 1895

A meeting of the Associated Charities organization was held in the assembly room of the court house this week. they met to make arrangements for charity work in the community during the coming winter. The re-elected officers are O.S. Marshall, president; Mrs. Benjamin Slusser, vice-president; Miss Maddie Wilson, secretary; and John H. Wager, treasurer.

N.W. Kumler, proprietor of the Blue Front dug store, has just received an ombrometer device, or rain gage, from the agricultural department of the government. He has placed at the rear of his store. Mr. Kumler has plans to report each morning the amount of rain which fell during the previous day.

100 Years

November 19, 1920

Another tragic fire stemming from the use of coal oil to ignite a stove has occurred. This one was at a resident on West Michigan Avenue. The explosion and fire killed 18 month Waldo Cletus. The other five children sleeping in the house were rescue. Heroic efforts to cave the deceased child were made by Lon Fair and Fred Miller.

The pastor of the Methodist Church here, Rev. Albert Monger, will be moving on. He has been called to a pastorate in South Bend, Indiana. Rev. Monger has been here four years. The Bishop will be naming a replacement.

75 Years

November 19, 1945

The Sidney Women of the Moose held an election of officers recently. they include Mrs. Don Middleton, junior graduate regent; Mrs. Ralph Katterhenry, junior regent; Mrs. William Pequignot, chaplain; Mrs. Richard Shaw, recorder; and Miss Aunalee Crusey, treasurer. 450 members and guests attended.

The Houston High School basketball team will have its own actual mascot- stuffed. The Houston Wildcats. J.D. Mills, Bill Mills and Joe Copeland, using hunting dogs, tracked and killed a wildcat near Houston recently. It will be stuffed and mounted, then presented to the basketball team. Wildcats are extremely rare in this county.

50 Years

November 19, 1970

The airport in New Knoxville will get a new administration building. It will be built by Ferguson Construction Company of Sidney. The Sidney firm bid $22,103 and that was the low bid.

The living past presidents of the Sidney Kiwanis Club will be honored at a special meeting. The group is celebrating its 50th anniversary. The meeting will be held at Burk’s Banquet house. The Sidney club has been referred to the “number one club” in the Ohio district.

25 Years

November 19, 1995

The musical, “Meet me in St. Louis,” will be presented by the Botkins High School this weekend. Tickets are $5. Teachers and volunteers directed the musical are Harold Poppe, Melissa Priddy, Krista Behr and Craig Kohler. Students participating include Bryan Topp, Gina Wilt, Josh Wellman, Alisson Fulenkamp, Natalie Uetrecht, Sarah Uetrecht, Tony Huecker, Ellen Reed and Nick Greve.

The investigation of the incident which involved a pipe bomb exploding at the residence of Jackson Center police officer James Frye back in September has continued since then. This week a Jackson Center woman was charged with possession of a pipe bomb and a tampering with evidence charge. It is believed the 39 year old woman disposed of the device.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

