Dinner giveaway set

SIDNEY —— Dock Foy, and his wife Joan Foy, owner of Wireless Dock Cell Phone Service and Repair, 1126 Michigan St., Sidney, Ohio, will be having their annual Thanksgiving Dinner giveaway.

Partnering with them in this effort is Pastor Willie T. McGhee and First Lady DeLois McGhee of Mt. Zion House of Prayer, and Pastor Sharon Henderson of Women Walking in the Word Ministry.

The Foys believe it is a privilege and an opportunity to give back to the community in providing Thanksgiving dinner to local families in need. The food baskets will be distributed in a safe manner and will observe public health guidelines. If you are in need of assistance with Thanksgiving dinner, or if you would like to help sponsor, contact Dock Foy on the Wireless Dock Facebook page.