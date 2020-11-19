A dramatic dodge

Jace Herron, left, 12, son of Melissa Henry and Robert Herron, leaps towards Jonathan Davis, 10, both of Sidney, son of Ellean Davis and Jason Moore, during a game of three person football next to the Big Four Bridge on Thursday, Nov. 19. Jace said of the game “We’re just best friends trying to hang out.” Also playing was Jonathan’s brother, Christopher Davis, not pictured, 12.

Jace Herron, left, 12, son of Melissa Henry and Robert Herron, leaps towards Jonathan Davis, 10, both of Sidney, son of Ellean Davis and Jason Moore, during a game of three person football next to the Big Four Bridge on Thursday, Nov. 19. Jace said of the game “We’re just best friends trying to hang out.” Also playing was Jonathan’s brother, Christopher Davis, not pictured, 12. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/11/web1_SDN112020BridgeFootball.jpg Jace Herron, left, 12, son of Melissa Henry and Robert Herron, leaps towards Jonathan Davis, 10, both of Sidney, son of Ellean Davis and Jason Moore, during a game of three person football next to the Big Four Bridge on Thursday, Nov. 19. Jace said of the game “We’re just best friends trying to hang out.” Also playing was Jonathan’s brother, Christopher Davis, not pictured, 12. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News