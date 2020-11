FINDLAY – Students at the University of Findlay participated in “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play.”

UF students participated as cast members and/or as members of the production crew. Among the students who participated was Ethan Hockaday, of Sidney, who served as lead Foley artist and served as a sound designer.

Inspired by Frank Capra’s classic holiday film, “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” brings the spirit of the season to life on stage.