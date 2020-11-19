Police log

WEDNESDAY

-6:59 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Breeyonna Ragland, 24, of Sidney, was served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-7:09 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Petty L. Tamica, 41, of Sidney, was served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-7:08 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. John K. Parsley, 40, of Sidney, was served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-6:15 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Meranda Ann Suttles, 24, of Sidney, was served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-5:43 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Michael P. Olivieri, 54, and Jayne A. Olivieri, 59, both of Port Jefferson, were both served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-5:28 p.m.: criminal trespassing. Gregory Russell, 45, at large, was arrested on trespassing charges.

-4:08 p.m.: criminal damaging. A driver’s side door on a 2019 Honda was reported damage at Wilson Health on Michigan Street.

TUESDAY

-2:37 p.m.: theft. Police are investigating a report of the theft of $25,000.

Nov. 12

-2:36 p.m.: robbery. A robbery was reported in the Sidney area

-1:02 p.m.: theft — dangerous drug. Prescription medication, valued at $30, was reported stolen from a white 1999 Dodge in the 1000 block of Fouth Avenue.

Nov. 8

-12:49 p.m.: criminal damaging. Police are investigating a report a drill was used on two locks at Presicion Auto Wash on South Vandemark Road. The damage is set at $200.

Crashes

Emily M. Smith, 26, of Sidney, was operation without reasonable control after a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 5:50 a.m.

Smith was traveling northbound on County Road 25A when she went off the road to the right, when she turned around to ask her child a question, she told police, and struck a “No Parking” sign.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-12:01 a.m. to 1:56 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 10 calls.

WEDNESDAY

-3:28 to 8:42 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to seven calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

