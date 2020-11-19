Sheriff’s log

THUSDAY

-9:14 p.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to a report of drugs at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

-9:46 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 11000 block of Schenk Road.

-9:46 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 10500 block of Cisco Road

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-5:09 a.m.: fire. A miscellaneous fire was reported in the 5800 block of state Route 29.

WEDNESDAY

-8:45 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 5400 Rangeline Road in Cynthian Township.

-5:56 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Lockington Fire responded to the 10700 block of Schenk Road in Washington Township.

-8:44 a.m.: fire. A fire in a woods was reported in the 19100 block of Kentner Road.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

