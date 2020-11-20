125 years ago

November 20, 1895

There is considerable excitement in Logan County and in particular the Lakeview area. There has been a big discovery of oil. A new well in the Lakeview area is now producing a good flow of oil. It is anticipated there will be over 50 new wells drilled in the area in the next few months.

———

The Presbyterians will be celebrating this afternoon. There is considerable excitement as they have paid off the church mortgage. Members and friends will be in attendance.

———

There will be a special dance held tonight at the Armory, Peter Satalia from Dayton, will perform. He is a harpist. Mr. Satalia was at the William Piper store today to promote the store.

100 years ago

November 20, 1920

Sidney Mayor Forsyth has appointed three members to the Sidney Boxing Commission. They will oversee the match next week featuring Hope Mullen of Sidney. He will be fighting Johnnie Newton of Mansfield. The members of the Boxing Commission are Elmer Crusey, John J. Goffena and Karl Wagner.

———

A program marking the completion of improvements at the Ella Schenck Memorial United Brethren Church on West Avenue at Beech Street will be held this Sunday. The building has a new roof and improvements to the basement. The total cost of the renovations was over $3,000.

75 years ago

November 20, 1945

The Dr. H.E. Beebe homestead at 124 North Ohio Avenue will be the new home of the American Legion. Extensive remodeling of the building is planned. The building is presently the home of the Youth Canteen. The financing of the project will be handled by the Legion membership.

50 years ago

November 20, 1970

Kenneth Gamertsfelder was named this week to fill a position on the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. He is currently the manager of Uhlman’s Department Store. The announcement was made by Chamber president Charles Williams.

———

Mrs. Richard Wehrman was elected president of the Ft. Loramie Rosary Alter Society at a meeting Tuesday night held in St. Michaels Hall. Other officers assisting her who were elected during the meeting were Mrs. Edward Benanzer, second vice president, and Mrs. Henry Goldschmidt, secretary

25 years ago

November 20, 1995

Another news event involving the Jackson Center community was also made known this week. An oil drilling company is finishing up a well on the Jackson Township property of Dr. Fred Boyer. Mega Oil Company officials are optimistic they will strike oil or gas. The well depth is now 2,475 feet. The goal is to drill to 3,400 feet.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

