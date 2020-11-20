Programs benefit from donations

SIDNEY — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County creates and supports one-to-one mentoring relationships between adults and youths. They are participating in the Community Foundation of Shelby County Match Day and plan to use gifts to support operations.

“With a 20 percent cut in revenue this year, Match Day gifts are needed more than ever to sustain our programs,” said executive director Jennifer Bruns. “During these uncertain times, the kids need mentors now more than ever.”

The local Big Brothers Big Sisters offers community-based matches for individuals and couples to mentor a child. The group also organizes school-based Big Buddies, Lunch Buddies and Career Quest programs.

To support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County on Match Day, gifts must be made payable to the Community Foundation of Shelby County with: Match/Bigs noted on the memo or in an accompanying note or form. Details and forms are available at the Community Foundation website at commfoun.com and at the Big Brothers Big Sisters offices in Sidney and Greenville.

The Community Foundation of Shelby County Match Day offers 18 local charities the chance for a match of up to $5,000. Gifts must be received on or before Giving Tuesday, Dec. 1, to be eligible for the matching money. Credit card gifts may be made on Dec. 1 only on the Community Foundation site.

Match Day participating organizations have a 501(c)(3) tax status and an organization fund within the Community Foundation of Shelby County with an asset balance exceeding the Foundation’s fund minimum. Gifts received will not be placed into an organization’s fund, but instead returned to the organization and put to work in the community.