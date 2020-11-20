Fair Board selects 3 for Hall of Fame

SIDNEY – The Shelby County Fair Board selected new members for its Hall of Fame, elected a new vice president and selected a company to install touchless bathroom fixtures among other actions during its Nov. 18 meeting.

Selected for 2021 induction into the fair’s Hall of Fame were Louis Bertsch, Don Bodemiller and Barb Heilers.

Bertsch was a member of the Fair Board from 1952 to 1996, holding various positions on the board including multiple terms as president and vice president.

Bodemiller was a member of the board from 1989 to 2012, serving as vice president from 2000 to 2008 and serving as chairperson of multiple committees.

Heilers was a board member from 1994 to 2016, serving as treasurer from 2001 to 2014 and serving as a chairperson of multiple committees.

Also during the November meeting, Eric Garber was re-elected president of the board, Bill Clark was re-elected as secretary, and Eugene Schulze was re-elected as treasurer.

Mitch Brautigam declined a nomination to continue serving as vice president. Matt Henman then was elected vice president in a vote that also included Mike York. Henman will assume his new position at the December meeting.

Clark, Kevin Doseck, Garber, Tyler Geise, Mike Hoelscher, Jason Howell, Jake Yinger and York were sworn in for terms on the Fair Board. Doseck is the only new member of the board. Cathy Platfoot also was re-elected to the board but wasn’t present Nov. 18 so she will be sworn in at a later time.

The board received two bids to install no-touch faucets, toilets and urinals in the restrooms near the rabbit and chicken barn. Slagle Mechanical Contractors submitted the winning bid of $4,178 while Regal Plumbing & Heating Co. bid $5,587. Work is set to begin immediately and will be paid for with grant funds from the state to address COVID-19 issues.

Schulze reported the Fair Board has $42,474.46 in its checking account with a $50,000 grant from the state coming soon. The board has $47,308.75 in bills coming due in November.

The board’s largest expenditure is for renovations to the Beige Building, which are set to be undertaken during the first half of January.

Shelby County Maintenance Supervisor Chris Roediger reported the high winds on Nov. 15 blew off some shingles and blew in two windows on the Octagon Building, damaging one item that was stored inside. The owner has been notified and will get his property repaired.

Agricultural Educator Matt Schmerge reported there were 13 applications for the extension educator position opening that was created by the resignation of Cassie Dietrich. The list of candidates has been narrowed to four, which includes three Ohio residents and one person from out of state.

The four finalists will have interviews with members of the Ohio State University Extension Dec. 3 or 4 then will have interviews with Shelby County officials Dec. 10 or 15. The new education educator likely will be selected the first or second week of January, Schmerge said.

Clark will attend the Ohio Fair Managers Association district meeting Dec. 12. He also will attend the Ohio Fair Managers Association state convention on Jan. 8 and 9. The board voted to make Clark the Shelby County delegate for the convention and selected Yinger as the alternate delegate.

Garber said he’s working on the 2020 fair book and asked board members to submit any needed changes. Clark also asked members to submit any changes to classes for the 2021 fair so online entries can be finalized.

Schulze said the budget for a full 2021 fair will be $474,160 and anticipated expenses total $467,820.

The board voted to give Roediger a $1,500 Christmas bonus, which is the same amount he received last year.

During the December meeting, which is scheduled for 7 p.m. Dec. 16, the board will vote on executive committee members.