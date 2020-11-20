CARES funding to cover quarantining costs

MINSTER – The balance of the CARES act funding was encumbered at the Tuesday night, Nov. 17, Minster Village Council meeting.

Village Administrator Don Harrod said a total of $56,208.04 in CARES funding would be used to cover the cost of possible quarantining employees should they virus be affecting them or their families. He added that a total of $231,788.05 CARES funding was received by the village, which had to be assigned to projects by Nov. 20.

In other news, Harrod said income tax receipts totaled $224,896.51 in October, for a year-to-date total of $3,352,151. He said this was approximately $80,000 less than the same time last year.

Harrod said village crews have been busy with projects. For example, they have been picking up leaves on a daily basis since early October. The work will continue through the end of the month, with the last scheduled pick-up being Nov. 30.

Harrod also said, in anticipation of the upcoming holiday season, crews have begun installing the lights on the trees along Fourth Street. In addition, the rest of the Christmas lights will be installed in the following week or so, so that they can be up by Thanksgiving.

Village offices will be closed on Nov. 26-27 to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday.

Finally, he said Scott Lagenkamp has been going throughout the village to identify sidewalks that pose a trip hazard or are deteriorating. He is expected complete this process in the next week or so. Then the village would like to do a sidewalk repair program to fix any issues identified.

Council approved the third and final reading of a resolution designating Minster Bank as a

depository for public funds. Also, they agreed to adopt a resolution adjusting the transfer of

money to various funds and declaring an emergency. Finally, the agreed to adopt a resolution increasing appropriations for designated funds and declared an emergency.

In other action, Council approved receipts of $ 1,703,255.70 and invoices of $ 269,166.59

Council the adjourned to executive session to discuss personnel. No action was taken when they returned to regular session.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.