County reports 38 new cases

SIDNEY — The Sidney-Shelby County Health Department reported 38 new COVID-19 cases late Friday morning. The total number of cases in the county is 1,624.

The new Shelby County cases involve one girl and one boy in the 10-19 age group, five women and three men in their 20s, three women in their 30s, three women and three men in their 40s, two women and two men in their 50s, three women and four men in their 60s, four women and one man in their 70s, one man in his 80s and one woman and one man in their 90s.

The county has had 14 COVID-19 deaths involving one woman in her 40s, one woman in her 50s, four women and two men in their 50s, two women and five men in their 60s, and one women in her 70s.

As of Friday, 1,142 Shelby County residents have recovered, and 486 have not recovered. Fourteen people are currently hospitalized.

Of those who have tested positive, 8% are first responders/health care workers.

Breakdown of cases by zip codes includes: 936 cases for Sidney (45365), Anna (45302) 146 cases, Botkins (45306) 71 cases, Conover (45317) three cases, Fort Loramie/Newport (45845) 145 cases, Houston (45333) 46 cases, Jackson Center (45334) 47 cases, Clinton Township (45336) four cases, New Bremen (45869) five cases, New Knoxville (45871) 15 cases, Maplewood (45340) 22 cases, Minster (45865) 46 cases, Pemberton (45353) four cases, Piqua (45356) 31 cases, Port Jefferson (45360) eight cases, Jackson Township (43343) two cases, Russia (45363) 92 cases and Versailles (45380) one case.

The Auglaize County Health Department is reporting 44 new cases: 25 for Nov. 19 after noon; 19 for Nov. 20 as of noon.

The county has 2,217 total cases with 1,835 confirmed and 382 probable cases. The health department isn’t releasing the gender or ages of the new cases.

There have been 113 hospitalizations. Of those who have tested positive with the virus, 1,276 are women and 941 are men. The average age is 50. A total of 1.335 are recovered.

There have been 20 deaths in the county with five non-COVID deaths.

Total cases include 39 people in the 0-10 age range, 165 in the 10-20 age range, 277 in the 20-30 age range, 299 in the 30-40 age range, 271 in the 40-50 age range, 388 in the 50-60 age range, 303 in the 60-70 age range, 257 in the 70-80 age range, 156 in the 80-90 age range, 60 in the 90-100 age range and two cases in the 100-110 age range.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, broken down by geographical area based upon the cases’ mailing address, Auglaize County Health Department has reported 739 cases in Wapakoneta, 689 cases in St. Marys, 314 cases in Minster, 221 cases in New Bremen, 98 cases in Cridersville, 66 cases in Waynesfield, 53 cases in New Knoxville, four cases in Botkins, nine cases in Spencerville, three cases in Uniopolis, four in St. Johns, three cases in Lakeview, six cases in Buckland, two cases in New Hampshire, five cases in Lima and one case in Mendon.

The Darke County General Health District reported 2,033 positive cases in the county, with 1,946 confirmed and 87 probable cases. There are 395 active cases, which includes 89 new cases. There have been 55 COVID-19 deaths, which includes 51 confirmed and four probable. The cumulative hospitalizations is 137 people. The total number of those who have recovered is 1,572.

In Friday’s update from the state, it was announced Ohio has 318,151 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 17,272 CDC expanded case definition (probable) and 335,423 total cases. Of those cases, 23,958 have been hospitalized with 4,360 admitted to the ICU. There have been 5,578 confirmed deaths due to COVID and 377 probable deaths for a total of 5,955 deaths in Ohio. A total of 216,619 residents are presumed recovered.

Of the positive cases, 53% are women and 46% are men. The median age is 42. The age range of those testing positive is less than 1 year old to 109 years of age.