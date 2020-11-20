On the agendas

Board of Elections

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Elections will meet Monday, Nov. 23, at 10 a.m. to audit the Nov. 3 General Election, amend certification and discuss the 2021 budget draft/submission plan.

Upper Valley Board of Education

PIQUA — The Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education will meet Monday, Nov. 23, at 6 p.m. in the Adams Board Room.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a regular meeting on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. This meeting will be held by a hybrid method, with board members in attendance in council chambers and others welcome to join virtually.

Council is expected to adopt an ordinance to amend sections pertaining to water, sewer, stormwater and solid waste collection rates.

Council will be introduced to the following seven ordinances:

• To make supplemental appropriations for the year 2020;

• To make an appropriation for expenditures of the city of Sidney, Ohio during the year ending Dec. 31, 2021;

• To assess the cost of weed cutting or removal of litter or junk;

• To amend a section and a subsection of the codified ordinances regarding the organization chart, and salary increments, respectively;

• To repeal a section of the codified ordinances pertaining to “mandatory retirement for police and firemen;”

• To enact a section of the codified ordinances by adopting city employees’ pay table II, schedules A, B, C and D, and pay table III for 2021 and to confirm the classification plan set forth in a section of the codified ordinances, as well as to declare it an emergency so it will be become effective immediately.

• To amend a section of the codified ordinances pertaining to “administrative fee for excessive alarms.”

It is expected for council to adopt the following six resolutions:

• To authorize payment to the estate of Brent Bruggeman of a portion of his accumulated sick leave balance;

• To approve generation fee abolishment/repeal for the NCO Solid Waste District;

• To authorize the grant of a hangar land lease agreement with Aerotech Aviation, LLC;

• To confirm the reappointment of Nathan Burns to the Shelby County Regional Planning Commission;

• To authorize City Manager Mark Cundiff to submit a grant application to the Land and Water Conservation fund program;

• To strongly oppose Senate Bill 352 and House Bill 754, legislation proposing the repeal of section 29 of House Bill 197, which will result in a myriad of unintended consequences through ohio’s entire municipal income tax system, cause a substantial loss of revenue that will impede the ability of municipalities to provide for the health, safety and welfare of municipal residents and businesses and thereby jeopardize the future economic growth of the state of Ohio.

There will be a discussion on a liquor permit transfer.

Also City Council will go into an executive session to consider the employment and/appointment of a public employee and to consider the purchase of property for public purposes.