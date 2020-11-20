Lip Sync contestants do battle

BOTKNS — Three sisters lip-synced their way to victory and helped the animals of Shelby County en-route to their win.

On Saturday Nov. 14, SCARF held its fifth annual Lip Sync Battle at the Palazzo in Botkins. The event raised $19,813.55 and all money raised will be used for the spay and neuter program at the Shelby County Animal Shelter.

The event showcased seven contestants battling for the title of Lip Sync Champion by not only competing in a live event, but also by who could raise the most money for a great organization. In the end, sisters Lacey Gibbs, Christie Combs and Terri Hull raised the most money to win bragging rights and the Lip Sync Battle Belt.

For the first time at the Lip Sync, the crowd chose a best performance for the night, going to Eddie Saunders with his rendition of “Gaston” from “Beauty and the Beast.”

The event also offered a silent auction, 50/50 drawing, and a firearms raffle. For more information about SCARF and how you can help, visit www.helpshelbycountyanimals.com