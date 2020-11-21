125 years ago

November 21, 1895

A bit of church history was revealed when the local Presbyterians met to celebarate paying off their church mortgage. The congregation was founded in October 1829 when 12 members got together. The place of worship was the first court house. Their present structure was built then dedicated on August 10, 1888. It cost more than $15,000.

———

The deer hunting party led by John Bush returned from Wisconsin. They bagged a total of 16 deer. James Wilson shot 6 and William Kingseed shot 3. They had been gone about three weeks.

100 years ago.

November 21, 1920

A freight wreck occurred in downtown Sidney yesterday at the Main Avenue and Big Four crossing. An eastbound train struck the rear of another freight train which was stopped. That train inadvertently left is flagman in Lima so the rear of the train was unprotected. The caboose of the train was shattered and several other cars were derailed.

———

The Wagner Manufacturing Company is expanding again. The board decided to increase its capital stock from $500,000 to $800,000. The report was confirmed by the Ohio Secretary of State. The company makes cookware which is sold across the country.

75 years ago

November 21, 1945

Approximately 2,500 Shelby County farmers participate in government programs. As a result, they will be permitted to vote in the annual AAA elections starting November 28. The announcement was made by I.M. Wilkinson, chairman of the executive committee.

———

The schedule for the community concert series has been announced. The piano duo team of Appleton and Filed will be performing today. Other acts are the Cincinnati Symphony appearing on February 4, violinist Tossy Spivakosky on March 1 and James Melton, tenor, on April 9.

50 years ago

November 21, 1970

Ft. Loramie dispelled any ambush plans held by the Botkins Trojans as the veteran Redskins basketball team scalped Jim Degen’s team, 88-62. The game was played in Loramie. The Indians remained just in front of the Jackson Center Tigers. They sharpened their cage claws with a 77-69 victory over the Russia Raiders.

———

Thanksgiving Day will have special meaning for the Marion Icenogle family of RR 3, Sidney. Two sons in the service will be on leave to be with the family. Lance Corporal Patrick Icenogle is stationed at Cherry Point, North Carolina. He will be transferred to Okinawa soon. Airman First Class Michael Icenogle has been serving in Bien Hoa, Vietnam, since January 1969. He will be transferred to Luke Air Force Base in Arizona. His arrival at the home was a surprise.

November 21, 1995

25 years ago

There will be a new softball area in Sidney. The Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals approved plans for the Tawawa complex. The area is in the flood plan, but the ZBA approved a variance and the fields will be built there. Mike Holt, with the Freytag architectural firm, explained it would be impractical to construct the concession building seven feet above grade. The ZBA chairman Richard Wiford and other members were satisfied with the discussion and allowed the variance.

———

There will be a new running track in Ft. Loramie. Excavation work has started. It will be an all-weather track. Peg Pleiman, chairman of the booster group, said about $105,000 has been raised toward the goal of $200,000. The track will be available to use in 1996. Gavit Paving from North Star is doing the work.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/11/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-13.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

