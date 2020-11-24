Habitat helps with home ownership

SIDNEY — Habitat for Humanity of Miami and Shelby Counties is a faith-based organization that envisions Miami and Shelby Counties as a place where every resident has access to quality and affordable home-ownership opportunities. The organization is participating in its first Community Foundation of Shelby County Match Day.

“We seek to build self-sufficiency for residents in need through the life-changing opportunity of home ownership. We want to see vibrant neighborhoods where engaged homeowners participate in building safe and healthy communities,” said executive director Bill Horstman. “Gifts given during Match Day will go toward future builds in Shelby County.”

Candidates for a Habitat home must have a qualifying need, be able to afford a repayment plan and be willing to complete 400 hours of sweat equity by attending educational programs and financial management courses and helping in the homebuilding process.

To support Habitat for Humanity of Miami & Shelby Counties on Match Day, gifts must be made payable to the Community Foundation of Shelby County with: Match/Habitat noted on the memo or in an accompanying note or form. Details and forms are available at the Community Foundation website at commfoun.com and at the Habitat for Humanity office in Troy.

The Community Foundation of Shelby County Match Day offers 18 local charities the chance for a match of up to $5,000. Gifts must be received on or before Giving Tuesday, Dec. 1, to be eligible for the matching money. Credit card gifts may be made on Dec. 1 only on the Community Foundation site.

Match Day participating organizations have a 501(c)(3) tax status and an organization fund within the Community Foundation of Shelby County with an asset balance exceeding the Foundation’s fund minimum. Gifts received will not be placed into an organization’s fund, but instead returned to the organization and put to work in the community.