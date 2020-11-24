Pop-up testing a success

SIDNEY – The pop-up testing site held at the Shelby County Fairgrounds served approximately 400 people from Shelby and surrounding counties.

The event was held in coordination with the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department, Wilson Health and the National Guard. The event ran smoothly with all parties involved.

• The Health Board agreed to conduct manufactured home park inspections for 2021.

• More flu shots have been given than at this time last year. Drive-thru clinic continues.

• A letter was sent to the Shelby Soil and Water Conservation District in support of funding the tire amnesty event.

• The next Board of Health meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Dec. 16.

By Paula Frew For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

