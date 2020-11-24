Sidney Middle School donates hygiene products to veterans

SIDNEY – The Sidney Middle School Student Council hosted a hygiene drive for the veterans of Shelby County the week of Nov. 16.

The Shelby County Veterans Service office opened a food pantry in 2019 and has been expanding on items available for the veterans. The student council’s goal was to supply hygiene products to restock the shelves that had been depleted.

During the week, classes were encouraged to bring in items such as toothpaste, toothbrushes, lotions, tissues, toilet paper, soap, wipes, cleaning supplies and much more. Sidney Middle School, with a little more than 750 in- school learners, collected more than 2,700 items.

The student council worked together as a team to organize all the items and place them in boxes for the organization. When all was said and done, 46 boxes were ready to go.

When Veterans Services Executive Director Chris North came to collect the boxes, his first response was, “Oh, wow!”

“It always amazes me how Sidney Middle School students love to support the community and those in need,” Melissa Schneider, Sidney Middle School student council adviser, said. “Many thanks goes out to the teachers and students for promoting this drive and the parents for their help in purchasing items for our veterans.”