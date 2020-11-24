The Salvation Army Sidney, Walmart create more opportunities for people to help

SIDNEY – To help meet the unprecedented level of need this holiday season, Walmart and The Salvation Army Sidney are working together to make it even easier for people to help others this Christmas.

Building upon a 40-year relationship of supporting people in need during the holiday season, Walmart and The Salvation Army are bringing hope and joy to families through the expansion of programs like Angel Tree and Red Kettles, which will be out earlier and, for the first time ever, round-up donations to The Salvation Army in-store and online.

The economic fallout of the ongoing health crisis has led to a new population of families and individuals facing unemployment and financial hardships that are expected to last through the holidays and well into the coming year. A recent study by Columbia University showed that nearly 8 million Americans have fallen into poverty since May.

“The Salvation Army has been helping families for generations, especially during the holidays. This year, however, with an increase in the number of folks still unemployed and struggling due to the effects of the pandemic, the need is so much greater,” Capt. Katie Mayes said.

In Shelby County, The Salvation Army have seen a 100% increase in the number of people served since March, when cases of COVID-19 began to spread.

“We are seeing a 75% increase in the number of requests for holiday services,” Mayes said.

With that in mind, both organizations are making it easier for customers to give to those in need this Christmas.

“We are so excited to expand our partnership with Walmart in ways that will help us address these increased needs,” Mayes said.

In the local Sidney Walmart store, the expanded partnership includes:

• An option for customers to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar and donate the difference to The Salvation Army. Customers can do this in stores at manned cash registers, on Walmart.com or through the Walmart app. The option to donate will run through Dec. 31.

• The Salvation Army’s Red Kettles and iconic bell ringers will be at participating Walmart stores even earlier this year, starting on Nov. 21. The Salvation Army is adopting national and local mandated safety protocols for physical kettles to help ensure the safety of bell ringers, donors and partners.

• Salvation Army Angel Trees will appear in participating Walmart stores, giving local shoppers the opportunity to select a child or children from the tree and to purchase or drop off gifts onsite.

• Those who prefer to do their shopping online can visit salvationarmyusa.org/walmart-angel-tree to find their closest Angel Tree Registry, either in-store or online. Through the site, customers can shop for gifts and have them delivered directly to a local Salvation Army.

Visit give.salvationarmy.org/sidneykettle to donate or learn more about how to help The Salvation Army rescue Christmas this year. Every donation provides help and hope to the most vulnerable, and all gifts stay within the community in which they are given.

Anyone who needs services or knows of someone in need should visit SalvationArmyOhio.org to find a nearby location.