New Bremen Village Council gains new member

NEW BREMEN – A new council member was named at the Nov. 23 New Bremen Village Council meeting.

Chad Weubker will replace council member Brent Richter, who recently was hired as the new village administrator. The term will end Dec. 31, 2023.

There were two candidates for the position, the other being Tess Elshoff. Mayor Robert Parker said the decision was tough because both were highly qualified.

In his report to Council, Parker congratulated both the New Bremen football team for winning the Division VII state championship last week as well as the school volleyball team attaining state volleyball runner-up honors. The mayor pointed out that this win was a big change for the football program.

“I remember seven years ago when there was a discussion to disband the football program,” Parker said.

Parker also thanked Angela Hamberg for her 10 years of service to the village as economic development director. She recently moved to Shelby County for a similar development position.

Finally, Parker said that due to COVID-19 concerns, there will be no tree lighting ceremony and the lights will be lit Nov. 30 for the season.

Village Administrator Chris Dicke reported that they are getting closer to answers as to why there is serious problems with leaks at the municipal pool. They had finally gotten in touch with the original company who designed the pool and one thing they had discovered was that the pool liner may never have been needed. She said more research was needed to find out why the decision was made in the first place.

Council Finance Chair Jacob Larger reported that revenue for the village was $1,190,382.23 and expenses were $1,985,818.45.

In other actions, Council approved a second reading of a resolution to approve CARES fund purchases and a second reading of a resolution awarding a salt bids contract for the water plant. Council also approved a final resolution to hire Thomas Guillozet as renew magistrate for a two-year contract. Also, a third reading of a resolution was approved to hire the city of St. Marys as the Village Income Tax Administration for years 2021-23 at 1.75%.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

