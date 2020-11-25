125 years ago

November 25, 1895

There will be a new business in Sidney. The John Wagner Brewing Company was incorporated with the Ohio Secretary of State in Ohio yesterday. it was capitalized at $100,000. The owners are all members of the Wagner family. They will produce locally brewed beer.

———

The union Thanksgiving service this year will be held in the Presbyterian Church, the message will be given by Rev. Robb. A good will offering to aid the poor in town will be taken. All denominations are welcome.

100 years ago

November 25, 1920

The children at the county Childrens Home will be entertained at the Mall Theatre on Thanksgiving Day. Transportation to and from the theatre will be handled by the Elks members. Manager Schoup of the home has made the arrangements.

———

Hal P. Denton of the Kiwanis International was in Sidney yesterday to help finalize plans for the first Sidney Kiwanis meeting. The gathering yesterday was held in the office of Wallace Masteller. The officers planned various committees to work on projects. Mr. Neville is the group president.

75 years ago

November 25, 1945

The first dance held after the conclusion of the war will be held Christmas night at the Sidney armory. It is being sponsored by the Delta Beta chapter of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority. Music will be provided by the Johnny Whited orchestra.

———

The Sidney Grain Machinery company was still not operating as of yesterday. it has been three weeks since the workers went on strike. The dispute idled the company plant on North Main Avenue. Another meeting of the union negotiating committee and company officials is scheduled for this afternoon.

50 years ago

November 25, 1970

As the Sidney Kiwanians prepared to celebrate their 50th anniversary, congratulations poured in from around the country. Letters were received from as far away as Denver, Colorado. There was even a note of appreciation received from President Richard Nixon. It is also important to note two charters members of the club are still members. They are Forrest Christian and M.B. McKee.

———

The prospects for snow may be bleak, but the holiday season will begin anyway. Members of the downtown merchants group have made plans for Santa to arrive in Sidney afternoon. Members of the parade committee include Carl Cartwright, Hal Harris, Lee Kaufman, Wally Masteller, Karl Shuesslin, Phil Wilt and Jack Rhees.

25 years ago

November 25, 1995

There will be a new bed and breakfast business in the county. The Village of Lockington will be the home for Johnstone Chalet Bed & Breakfast. It is located at 9869 Fessler-Buxton Road near the Lockington Dam. The owners are Dudley and Ellen Johns. Their home is about 25 years old.

———

A Columbus architectural firm has been selected by the hospital board in Sidney to design the new ambulatory and outpatient services addition to Wilson Memorial Hospital. The firm is NBBJ. The project should be finished by late next year. The announcement was made by board president and CEO Michael Moore.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

