Police log

TUESDAY

-1:18 p.m.: unauthorized use of motor vehicle. The unauthorized use of a green 2006 Dodge was reported in the 300 block of Enterprise Avenue.

-12:20 p.m.: assault. Police investigated an alleged assault.

-9:06 a.m.: warrant. Steven E. Lloyd, 38, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-8:34 a.m.: warrant. Dustin Keith Ball, 30, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-8:29 a.m.: probation violation. Douglas Michael Plotts, 30, at large, was arrested on a probation violation warrant.

MONDAY

-6:43 a.m.: criminal trespass. A trespassing and the theft of money was reported at a property in the 300 block of East North Street.

Crashes

Jerry L. Beair, 67, of Sidney, was cited with starting and backing after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 1:01 p.m.

Beair was backing out of Howard’s Tire on North West Avenue when he went into a southbound vehicle’s lane of travel, causing a crash.

The other vehicle was driven by Elijah E Dierks, 17, of Sidney.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-7:59 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

-12:16 to 8:26 a.m.: medical. Medics to responded to seven calls.

TUESDAY

-4:57 a.m. to 2:47 p.m.: medical. Medics to responded to eight calls.

MONDAY

-9:27 a.m. to 11:29 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 10 calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.