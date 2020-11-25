Police log
TUESDAY
-1:18 p.m.: unauthorized use of motor vehicle. The unauthorized use of a green 2006 Dodge was reported in the 300 block of Enterprise Avenue.
-12:20 p.m.: assault. Police investigated an alleged assault.
-9:06 a.m.: warrant. Steven E. Lloyd, 38, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.
-8:34 a.m.: warrant. Dustin Keith Ball, 30, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.
-8:29 a.m.: probation violation. Douglas Michael Plotts, 30, at large, was arrested on a probation violation warrant.
MONDAY
-6:43 a.m.: criminal trespass. A trespassing and the theft of money was reported at a property in the 300 block of East North Street.
Crashes
Jerry L. Beair, 67, of Sidney, was cited with starting and backing after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 1:01 p.m.
Beair was backing out of Howard’s Tire on North West Avenue when he went into a southbound vehicle’s lane of travel, causing a crash.
The other vehicle was driven by Elijah E Dierks, 17, of Sidney.
Fire, rescue
WEDNESDAY
-7:59 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm.
-12:16 to 8:26 a.m.: medical. Medics to responded to seven calls.
TUESDAY
-4:57 a.m. to 2:47 p.m.: medical. Medics to responded to eight calls.
MONDAY
-9:27 a.m. to 11:29 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 10 calls.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.