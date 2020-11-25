Food collection continues without Turkey Trot

Clara Kelly, 7, of Sidney, daughter of Scott and Jennifer Kelly, watches the unloading of donated food during the food drive held on Wednesday, Nov. 25 without the 14th annual Turkey Trot, sponsored by First Presbyterian Church. The turkey trot was canceled because of COVID-19 but the food is still being collected. Food will again be collected on Thanksgiving day, Thursday Nov. 26, from 7 a..m. to noon in the parking lot of the First Presbyterian Church.

