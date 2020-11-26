Historic Sidney Theatre presents ‘A Christmas Carol’

SIDNEY — The Historic Sidney Theatre’s live radio play version of “A Christmas Carol” will be held Thursday, Dec. 17, and Friday, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m.

Both productions will be live-streamed on The Historic Sidney Theatre’s Facebook Page. Tickets to the live, in-person event at the theater can be purchased at www.sidneytheatre.org.

This production also will be broadcast on 105.5 TAM FM on Christmas Eve at 6 p.m.

The cast features Louis Hauff as Ebenezer Scrooge; Ryan Gibson as Bob Cratchit; Elizabeth Shaw as Mrs. Cratchit; Grace Hoellrich as the Ghost of Christmas Past; Kevin Frazier-Jones as the Ghost of Christmas Present; Wade Shamblin as the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come, as well as Marley’s Ghost; Lily Wiford as Scrooge’s Niece Freda; Cloe Crothers as Belle; AJ Arcikauskas as Tiny Tim; Michah Klunk as Mr. Fezziwig; Kevin Frazier-Jones and Delaney Wilson as the narrators; Gabriella Shamblin as Caroling Child’ Christian Murphy as Gentleman one; Alec Osborne as Gentleman two; Gabriel Rhodehamel as Young Scrooge; Logan Shaw as Belle’s Friend; Tempest Carpenter as Cratchit Child; Delaney Wilson as Martha; Abbie Ragan as first Grave Person; and Ciera Long as second Grave Person.

For questions or concerns, please call Director of Education Laney Shaw at 937-498-1921 or email office@sidneytheatre.com.