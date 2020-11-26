Winter Wonderland Parade of Lights set for Dec. 5

SIDNEY — Sidney Alive’s Winter Wonderland Parade of Lights will take place with some differences this year as a reverse parade.

The Winter Wonderland Parade of Lights – Reverse Parade will be held on Saturday, Dec. 5, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Shelby County Fairgrounds, 655 S. Highland St.

“No need to worry, Santa has been informed and he’ll know where to find us! This has been a challenging year for everyone in one way or another, so we are glad to still be able to bring this holiday tradition to the community!” a Sidney Alive press release from Executive Director Amy Breinich said. “In order for us to do that, a few changes are in place. This year the floats will be stationary, and YOU get to drive by (very slowly) and view all the floats community members have worked so hard on at a safe distance! Stay tuned to our social medias and website, www.sidneyalive.org for the most up to date information on the driving route and how you can take the announcers along with you as you move through the parade!”

“We hope you can join us for this unique event as we kick of the Christmas season in Sidney! We’d like to thank The Shelby County Fairgrounds and staff for giving us a place to hold the parade as well as Shelby County Amateur Radio for their continuous support of the parade!” the press release said.

The organization extended a special thank you to all of Sidney Alive’s community sponsors and donors, including the city of Sidney and Emerson Climate Technologies.

For questions about the event, Sidney Alive can reached at 937-658-6945 or by email at office@sidneyalive.org.