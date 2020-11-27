125 years ago

November 27, 1895

The united Brethern Church in Kirkwood is have some significant internal problems. The church split recently, and the wounds have not healed. Samuel Higgins and other trustees of the church have filed an injunction against Milton McNeil and others. They are accused of entering the church to hold an unauthorized meeting in the church.

———

William Shine, the proprietor of the Florentine Hotel in sidncy just received a shipment from Chicago. It contained wild geese, venison, blue teal ducks, mallards, prairie chickens and other fowl. They will appear on the menu on the hotel for Thanksgiving.

100 years ago

November 27, 1920

Twenty-five persons were injured, four seriously, when a passenger train ran a switch and crashed into a freight train in West Liberty. The two most seriously injured people were the brakemen on the trains. The locomotives were crushed and the baggage compartments were overturned.

———

The football game scheduled for Thanksgiving Day had to be called off because of the inclement weather. The Sidney team was originally scheduled to play the Dayton Peerless tea. However, the Dayton Beavers then agreed to appear. Sidney lost to this team 14-0 earlier in the season.

75 years ago

November 27, 1945

The owners of the Sidney Grain and Machinery Company notified the AFL Moulders and Foundry Workers union that it was abandoning foundry as of noon today. there has been a labor dispute which has lasted three weeks as of today, the notification of ceased operations was handed to Charles Laws, chairman of the shop committee. The attorney representing the company is Ray Boller.

———

Dr. E.P. Sparks has opened an office in Sidney at 222 South Ohio Avenue. He recently returned from Army Air Force Medical Corps where he was stationed in Europe. He will practice medicine here.

50 years ago

November 27, 1970

School at Bowling Green is like a “home away from home’ for four sisters from the Ft. Loramie area. Sisters Diane, Darlene, Carol and Pat Michael all attend school there. Darlene and Diane are twins. When asked if this would be the future destination of the rest of their siblings, they both said it was too early to tell. The Michael children at home are three in number, and range in age from age 9-12.

———

The fundraising drive for a swimming pool in Botkins is underway. The goal is $75,000 and the drive has raised $12,000 so far. The campaign chairman is Robert Raberding. The Botkins School Board is donating the land at no charge.

25 years ago

November 27, 1995

It appears Wilson Memorial Hospital in Sidney will have competition- from some of its own doctors. Nine local physicians broke away to form their own surgical center. They are going to build a facility in Miami County. The announcement was made by Wilson CEO Michael Moore.

———

Sidney will need a new city manager. Bill Barlow, the current city manager, will be taking a position in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Assistant city manager Mark Cundiff will be interim manager. Barlow accomplished many things. He will be remembered most fondly for his work in saving the Monumental Building.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

