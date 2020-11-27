Sidney Alive enhances downtown Sidney

SIDNEY — Sidney Alive focuses its efforts on Sidney’s downtown region. It exists to strengthen the core of Sidney’s downtown through economic development, historic preservation and community events that engage the public through the entrepreneurial spirit of residents and businesses.

As a participant in the Community Foundation of Shelby County Match Day, gifts will be used primarily to fund beautification and placemaking initiatives in the downtown area.

“In recent years, there has been a shift in how communities attract and retain a talented workforce. Improving a community’s sense of place and belonging is a strategic tool in economic development, especially in downtown areas,” said executive director Amy Breinich. “People want to live and work in a community that makes everyday life feel special. That is where placemaking comes in. Revitalization that increases social gathering places, beautification projects, shopping, dining results in faster gains in livability, job creation, income, and more.”

“We want to add some of the extras that enhance downtown areas such as flowers, lighting, seating, banners and so much more. We are partnering with Sidney’s rebranding to create new community pride products as well, in partnership with the Visitors Bureau and Sidney Shelby Economic Partnership. Match Day gifts will help us buy attractive and useful items and will keep the positive momentum going.”

To support Sidney Alive on Match Day, gifts must be made payable to the Community Foundation of Shelby County with: Match/Sidney Alive noted on the memo or in an accompanying note or form. Details and forms are available at the Community Foundation website at commfoun.com and at Sidney Alive, 109 S. Ohio Ave., Sidney.

The Community Foundation of Shelby County Match Day offers 18 local charities the chance for a match of up to $5,000. Gifts must be received on or before Giving Tuesday, Dec. 1, to be eligible for the matching money. Credit card gifts may be made on Dec. 1 only on the Community Foundation site.

Match Day participating organizations have a 501(c)(3) tax status and an organization fund within the Community Foundation of Shelby County with an asset balance exceeding the Foundation’s fund minimum. Gifts received will not be placed into an organization’s fund, but instead returned to the organization and put to work in the community.