Community Foundation to sponsor Match Day

SIDNEY – The Community Foundation of Shelby County is sponsoring its fourth annual Match Day event on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 1.

Eighteen local charities ask supporters to give a gift in the charity’s name to the Community Foundation that will be matched up to a total of $5,000 per charity.

“We are thankful that many generous people are helping local charities this year through the Match Day event,” Executive Director Marian Spicer said. “Some charities have not yet raised enough to receive the available $5,000 match. We welcome gifts of all sizes that can be doubled and make a bigger difference for those served by the charities.”

“I like that Match Day has inspired people to give and stimulated some to give more,” said Dave Ross, who sponsors the pool of matching money. “I give ongoing support to Match Day because I appreciate the genuine enthusiasm for giving that it generates. Over the years, I’ve watched organizations learn how to reach out and tell their story. Shelby County is a generous community, and we respond when good organizations need our help.”

Different from past years, participating organizations may raise money to support operations, instead of specific equipment or programs. Due to state requirements, many organizations lost revenue due to temporary closures and canceled fundraisers. Some organizations opted to ask for operating support while others need Match Day dollars to fund specific items.

Gifts must be made payable to the Community Foundation and received by Dec. 1 to be eligible for the match. The Foundation is located at 100 S. Main Ave., Suite 202, Sidney. Gifts by credit card may be made on Dec. 1 only and through the donate button on the foundation’s website at commfoun.com. The site also features a gift form and details about all participating charities.

Match Day participating organizations have a 501(c)(3) tax status and an organization fund within the Community Foundation with an asset balance exceeding the Foundation’s fund minimum. Gifts received will not be placed into an organization’s fund but instead returned to the organization and put to work in the community.

Participating organizations include Agape Distribution, Alpha Community Center, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County, Compassionate Care of Shelby County, Habitat for Humanity of Miami and Shelby Counties, Historic Sidney Theatre, Operation Rebirth, S&H Products, Samaritan Works, Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County, Shelby County Arc, Shelby County Historical Society, Shelby County Libraries Foundation, Shelby County United Way, Sidney Alive, Sidney First United Methodist Church, Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and Wilma Valentine Childcare.