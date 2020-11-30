Sidney woman charged with felonious assault after shooting

SIDNEY — A Sidney woman was charged with felonious assault after a Sidney man was found with an abdominal gunshot wound in the 300 block of East South Street Sunday morning.

Brianna T. Wilson, 27, is charged with one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, according to Sidney Police.

The Sidney Police Department responded to 315 E. South St. in regard to a shooting on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at approximately 6:44 a.m., a press release from Capt. Jerry Tangeman said. Upon arrival, officers found a male subject lying in the grass next to 315 E. South St. with a gunshot wound to his abdominal region.

The wounded male was identified as Robert J. Parker, 33. He was transported to Wilson Health by Sidney Medics and was then taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

Investigators with Sidney Police responded to the incident, of which witnesses were interviewed and the crime scene was processed for evidence. During the investigation, a handgun believed used during the shooting was recovered.

As a result of the investigation, Wilson was identified as the person responsible for the shooting. She was charged and transported to the Shelby County Jail. According to court records, Wilson’s Nov. 30 court appearance was continued in order for her to obtain an attorney. She is set to next appear in the Sidney Municipal Court on Dec. 7.

The incident remains under investigation by Sidney Police.

Anyone with any information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Sidney Police Department at 937-498-2351 or Crime Stoppers at 937-492-8477 (TIPS).

Wilson https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/11/web1_wilson-2.jpg Wilson