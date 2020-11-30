MVAA to host support services program

DAYTON — The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter is working to increase the level of support individuals with an Alzheimer’s or dementia diagnosis get by working with local medical professionals to build a coordinated plan of support after diagnosis.

On Wednesday Dec. 9, the Association is having a free Virtual Medical Professionals Summit to talk with medical professionals who provide care to dementia patients. At the event, which will be from 8 to 9:30 a.m., presenters will talk about how the Association supports families impacted with Alzheimer’s or dementia and the Association’s Healthcare Professional Referral Program because often after a diagnosis, people are uncertain of next steps and want to know what the diagnosis means for their future.

“We are working to engage medical practices and other professionals who provide support to families impacted by dementia because those professionals are on the front lines of the disease,” Rachel Bartley, clinical program manager for the Miami Valley Chapter, said

Nationwide, one in three seniors dies with Alzheimer’s or another dementia. In the Miami Valley, 30,000 people live with Alzheimer’s disease and there are 100,000 family and friends who act as unpaid caregivers.

To register for the Medical Professionals Summit, call 937-610-7010 or email rabartley@alz.org. Caregivers and people living with the disease and have questions can call the Alzheimer’s Associations 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900. All of the Alzheimer’s Association’s services are free.