Auglaize reports three new deaths

WAPAKONETA — The Auglaize County Health Department reported three death related to the COVID-19 pandemic Monday afternoon. This brings the county’s total to 29 deaths.

The county has 2,603 total cases with 2,100 confirmed and 503 probable cases. The department reported 115 new cases since Nov. 25. The health department isn’t releasing the gender or ages of the new cases.

There have been 124 hospitalizations. Of those who have tested positive with the virus, 1,486 are women and 1,117 are men. The average age is 50. A total of 1.721 are recovered.

Total cases include 51 people in the 0-10 age range, 198 in the 10-20 age range, 330 in the 20-30 age range, 346 in the 30-40 age range, 329 in the 40-50 age range, 567 in the 50-60 age range, 355 in the 60-70 age range, 291 in the 70-80 age range, 180 in the 80-90 age range, 64 in the 90-100 age range and two cases in the 100-110 age range.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, broken down by geographical area based upon the cases’ mailing address, Auglaize County Health Department has reported 871 cases in Wapakoneta, 799 cases in St. Marys, 342 cases in Minster, 262 cases in New Bremen, 130 cases in Cridersville, 82 cases in Waynesfield, 62 cases in New Knoxville, four cases in Botkins, 21 cases in Spencerville, four cases in Uniopolis, four in St. Johns, four cases in Lakeview, eight cases in Buckland, two cases in New Hampshire, six cases in Lima and two cases in Mendon.

The Sidney-Shelby County Health Department is reporting 17 virus-related deaths in the county. There are 2,086 positive case in the county, with 93 cumulative hospitalizations and 1,405 people presumed recovered.