Dog licenses go on sale in Shelby County

Dogs may be licensed between the dates of Dec. 1, 2020, through Jan. 31, 2021, at any of the following locations :

SIDNEY – Shelby County dog licenses for 2021 went on sale Dec. 1, according to Auditor Amy Berning.

Three-year and permanent licenses are available for dogs in addition to the traditional one-year license.

The registration fee for the 2021 license is $18 for a one-year license, the three-year license is $54, and the permanent license is $180.

All dogs who have reached 3 months of age must be licensed with the county. Owners have 30 days after acquiring a dog to get a license. Proceeds from the license sales are used exclusively to fund the Shelby County Animal Shelter. The Animal Shelter has moved to its new location at 610 Gearhart Road, Sidney.

The one- year and three-year license can be purchased in Shelby County at the Auditor’s Office and Animal Shelter. The permanent license can be purchased at the Auditor’s Office and online. Owners should be aware that licenses are not refundable in the event of the death of the dog or the dog runs away.

The last day to purchase licenses is normally Jan. 31 but because Jan. 31 falls on a Sunday, the last day will be Feb. 1, 2021. If a license is purchased late (after Feb. 1, 2021) the price increases by an additional $18.

For your convenience, one-year licenses can be purchased at any of the 13 agent sites throughout Shelby County at a cost of $18.75. The auditor’s website lists addresses and hours of agents.

The fee for a kennel license is $90. If purchased late (after Feb. 1, 2021), the fee will increase to $180. A kennel license can only be purchased from the dog warden at the Shelby County Animal Shelter, 610 Gearhart Road, Sidney.

As a convenience to the public, dog licenses (one-year, three-year and the permanent license) may be purchased online at www.shelbycountyauditors.com. A small processing and postage fee will be charged when using this payment method.

Licenses also may be ordered by mail. To use this option, dog owners should mail the appropriate fee and a self-addressed stamped envelope to the Shelby County auditor, 129 E. Court St., Sidney, OH 45365. The owner’s name, address, phone number and a description of the dog (age, color and breed) must be provided.

For in-person purchases, licenses always are available without a handling fee during regular hours of operation at the Auditor’s Office and the Animal Shelter.

Due to COVID-19, the Annex Building is requiring masks to be worn upon entry and an officer will check temperatures in the lobby before allowing the public to proceed into the building to the Auditor’s Office. Only one person will be permitted to enter the building to buy dog licenses.