125 years ago

December 2, 1895

The Post Office Department has changed the name of the post office at Swanders Crossing in this county to Swanders.

——

The report of Infirmary Superintendent Guthrie shows that on Sept. 1, 1895 there were 29 males and 25 females in the county infirmary. Expenses of keeping the persons at the infirmary was $5,510 for the year. The average cost was 25 cents per day.

100 years ago

December 2, 1920

Ross Moore has resigned his position with the Citizens National Bank and accepted one with the First National Bank.

——

Comprehensive plans for the general improvement of the D.T. & I. railroad under the ownership of Henry Ford and his son Edsel have been completed. Work on carrying out some of these plans is already underway. One of Mr. Ford’s first ideas is an adequate supply of coal all the year round, the road being a direct connection between the coal fields and Detroit.

75 years ago

December 2, 1945

Voluntary contributions to the Legion home campaign have started off the drive with almost $2,000, it was announced today by Jake Young, campaign chairman, who noted that these contributions have come from Legion members. A goal of $20,000 has been set in the drive which will close Dec. 22.

——

Damage was tentatively estimated at $500 today following an early morning fire at the Kerber greenhouse on Spruce Avenue. The fire damaged the heating system and if repairs cannot be effected the loss may run higher, because of damage to plants, according to Lawrence Kerber, owner.

50 years ago

December 2, 1970

November was a pretty average month in temperature, rainfall and in snowfall, according to David Fette, government weather observer, here. The average maximum temperature, records show was 47.9 degrees which is only .1 of a degree below the 18-year average but 2.8 below the 1969 monthly average. November was also 1.14 inches below the average in precipitation, 1.7 inches below November of 1969.

——

All four of Shelby County’s FFA chapters rated “gold” at the parliamentary procedure contest held at Botkins Thursday. Houston FFA received the highest number of points with 94. Houston chapter and chairman were singled out as best. Steve Edwards of Anna received recognition for being the best vice president. Fairlawn secretary had the best set of minutes and Botkins chapter was cited for carrying out the most business.

25 years ago

December 2, 1995

PHOTO: Tony Dalo, plant manager of the new Perfection Bakeries plant in Sidney, prepares to take a bite out of a doughnut like those that will soon be made at the local bakery. Perfection will soon start production of doughnuts at the former Campbell Soup building.

—-

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) – Two American sergeants became the first U.S. troops in Bosnia today when they arrived to help lay the groundwork for a 60,000-strong NATO mission to enforce the Balkan peace.

SKETCH: A cuddly teddy bear offers candy canes to sweeten the holiday season in this drawing by Amanda Chiles, a ninth grader at Sidney High School. There are now 22 days left before Christmas.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/12/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org